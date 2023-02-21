COFFY, Barbara Nell



Age 77, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2023. She was born June 15, 1945, in Morganton, GA, to the late Rev. Willie C. Smith and Virginia Nell Smith. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Coffy; sister, Mairiam L. Burns; and niece, Denise Russell. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory: daughters: Cindy and Mark Helsel of Cuyahoga Falls and Stacy and Randy Brentlinger of Rootstown; grandchildren: Venessa (James), Nicole (Garrett), Heather (Jamie), Adam and Matthew; 4 great-grandchildren; niece, DeLynn (Lester); many other family members and friends. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple, where she started the church widow's and widower's ministry and was also involved in the card ministry there. Barbara was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church of Akron. Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Avenue, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm. There will be a visitation from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, February 24 at Grace Baptist Church, 704 North Firestone Blvd., Akron, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Homeland Cemetery, Rootstown, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Homes in Dayton and Akron. To share a memory of Barbara, or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

