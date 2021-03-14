COFFEY, Nora E.



Age 69, of Dayton, passed away on February 17, 2021. She was a member of Colorado Baptist Church, a great wife, mother and grandmother. Nora was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Marie Coffey, parents Kenneth and Marjorie Newman, brothers Jerry and Dale Newman, sister Beverly (Carl) Combs. She is survived by her loving husband William Mike Coffey of 52 years, daughter Jennifer (Paul) Long and her wonderful grandson Alex Michael Coffey. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing



condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.


