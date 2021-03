COFFEE, Richard M.



Richard M. Coffee, 66 of New Carlisle, OH, passed away March 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents William B. and Roberta Coffee. He is survived by his girlfriend Connie Lambing, his children Erik (Danielle) and Alaina (Adrian), and his grandchildren Dominic, Liana, Amaya and Sterling. A



memorial service will be held at 225 Lammes Ln., New Carlisle, OH, March 23, 2021, 4pm -7pm.