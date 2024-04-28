Coberly, Leon Thomas



Leon Thomas "Butch" Coberly, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2024, surrounded by his family.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carrol; a sister, Anita (Bill) Shultz; two sons: Bruce (Lorie) and Timothy (Mindi); five grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.



He was preceded in death by his son Mark Coberly, his parents Harold and Emily Coberly, and his brother Harold Coberly.



Butch was a retired Dayton firefighter and homebuilder.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Butch's memory.



