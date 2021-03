COBAUGH,



Ann Elizabeth



On March 10, 2021, Ann Elizabeth Cobaugh of Morrow, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 71. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Cobaugh of 41 years and her children and grandchildren. A private family service will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salem-Morrow Fire Corporation.