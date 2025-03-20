Coats, Hence

Coats, Rev. Hence C.



Rev. Hence C. Coats, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, March 21, 2025 at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 9 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



