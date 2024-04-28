Coate, James Austin



James "Jim" Austin Coate, age 73, of Laura, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. He was born April 5, 1951 to Billy Duane & Susanne (Brumbaugh) Coate in Troy, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Malinda Susan Bowman. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Carol Anne (Netzley) Coate of 47 years; children Bill Glenn Coate of Brookville, and Anthony "Tony" James Coate of Laura; siblings Steve (Jamie) Coate of Ostrander and Margie Coate of Laura.



Jim was a 1969 Milton-Union High School graduate. He worked construction for Coate Brothers, Laura Construction, Holland Excavating and ODOT. Until his illness, Jim was a member of the Breakfast Club at the Laura Family Diner, and enjoyed attending the Class of '69 get-together breakfasts. He loved visiting and teasing family and friends, working on cars, trucks, and construction equipment and working on special home "fix-it projects." Jim's heart was big and he was always ready to lend a hand to those needing help. He was a modest, unpretentious man who loved his family, friends, community, and God.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1-2 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the Overlook Park, 444 N. Miami St, West Milton with service starting at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Jim may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com