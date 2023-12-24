CLEMONS, LUTHER "BUTCH"



CLEMONS, Luther "Butch", age 77, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at his residence. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Luther was a local truck driver for Inland Container for 20 years. Among survivors is his wife of 57 years, Deborah J. Clemons. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



