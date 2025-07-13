Clements, Suellen



Suellen Blackburn Clements



August 12, 1946 - July 3, 2025



Suellen "Sue" Clements, 78, of Lynchburg, Virginia, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, Painted Post, New York, and Columbus, Anna, Middletown, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025, in Charlottesville, Virginia.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Clifford Clements, daughter Kristin (Stephen) Wenzel, sisters Elaine Kazzi and Alice Grubb, Sister-In-Laws Renee and Carol Clements. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and many friends and "family of the heart".



A Celebration of Life will be held at Schoedinger Margarum Northeast in Gahanna, Ohio, on Monday, July 14, followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.



For service information, please visit www.schoedinger.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lynchburg Humane Society at www.lynchburghumane.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com