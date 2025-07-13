Clements, Suellen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Clements, Suellen

Suellen Blackburn Clements

August 12, 1946 - July 3, 2025

Suellen "Sue" Clements, 78, of Lynchburg, Virginia, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, Painted Post, New York, and Columbus, Anna, Middletown, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Clifford Clements, daughter Kristin (Stephen) Wenzel, sisters Elaine Kazzi and Alice Grubb, Sister-In-Laws Renee and Carol Clements. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and many friends and "family of the heart".

A Celebration of Life will be held at Schoedinger Margarum Northeast in Gahanna, Ohio, on Monday, July 14, followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

For service information, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lynchburg Humane Society at www.lynchburghumane.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral Home - Northeast

1051 E Johnstown Road

Gahanna, OH

43230

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/gahanna-oh/schoedinger-margarum-northeast/8787

In Other News
1
Klopsch, Brandon
2
Hollo, Cynthia
3
Johnson, Carl
4
Anderson, Ann
5
Pruiett, Ronald