Obituaries
6 hours ago
Rhodus, Clee

RHODUS, Cledith "Clee" May, age 87, of Centerville, OH passed away in Sunset, South Carolina on November 10, 2025. She was born on April 27, 1938 in West Virginia. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 22 from 3:00-5:00pm at Routsong Centerville (81 N. Main Street). A service will follow, beginning at 5:00pm. For complete remembrance, visit www.Routsong.com.

