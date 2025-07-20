Clary, Kimberly "Kim"



Kimberly "Kim" Clary, a beloved resident of Dayton, Ohio, and cherished matriarch, passed away on June 20, 2025, at the age of 63. Born on March 7, 1962, in Dayton, Kim was a vibrant spirit known for her warmth, compassion, and zest for life. Kim found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She spent many lively afternoons alongside her friends, engaging in spirited betting on football and car racing, a testament to her adventurous spirit. Yet, what brought her the greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren: Caleb, Annalyse, Liam, Kyra, Alleria, and Caeden. Their laughter and love were the heartbeats of her life, and Kim cherished every moment with them. A woman of many talents, Kim took pleasure in crocheting blankets and creating various gifts for her loved ones, showcasing her thoughtfulness. Her culinary skills were well-known among family and friends, as she often prepared meals with love, particularly for those in need. In addition to her family, Kim's life was made richer by her loyal four-legged companion, Fat Cat, who brought her much joy and comfort. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Booher; son, Christopher Smith; mother, Verna Slanker; brothers, Keith Scott and Thomas Clary; as well as her precious grandchildren, who will forever hold her memory in their hearts. Kim is preceded in death by her father, Robert Clary, and brothers Mark Clary, Robert Scott, and Christopher Clary. As we remember Kim Clary, we celebrate not just her life, but the love she shared and the lives she touched. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and devotion to family will remain an enduring influence on all who had the privilege to know her. A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439). To share a memory of Kim or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



