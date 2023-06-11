Clark, Thelma L.



THELMA LOUISE CLARK, age 94, of Springfield, passed away on June 6, 2023 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield on February 26, 1929, the daughter of Fred and Tessie (Ault) Hileman. Thelma was a graduate of Wittenberg University and retired from Springfield City Schools after 31 years of teaching at Kenwood Elementary. She was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church where she participated in the choir and several women's groups. Survivors include her son, Greg Clark; sister-in-law, Louise Hileman, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Gary Clark. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 11am to Noon in the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield. A celebration of Thelma's life will begin at Noon in the church with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Thelma's family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



