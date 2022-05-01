springfield-news-sun logo
CLARK, Richard Kyle

Richard Kyle Clark, age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 2, 1940,

the son of Claude A. and

Gwendolyn (Kyle) Clark. He worked in Field Service Electronics at Hobart Corp./PMI for over 30 years.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah A. (Mark) Cremeans, Janice M. Clark and Kristine H. Ferguson; and his grandchildren Joshua L. (Erica) Ferguson, Alex (Kaylie) Cremeans and Kyle (Emily) Cremeans,

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 63 years, Margaret Agnes (Bruckert) Clark in 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at St. Patrick Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

