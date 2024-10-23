Clark, Phyllis

Clark (Loll), Phyllis D.



Phyllis Dorothea (Loll) Clark, 86, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Shawnee Estates Senior Living Center in Xenia, Ohio on Monday, October 21, 2024. Phyllis was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 31, 1937, the daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (Willes) Loll.



She was a graduate of East High School in Des Moines. She married her husband of 64 years, Jack Clark of Mitchellville, Iowa on October 24, 1959.



In addition to Jack, Phyllis is survived by sons, Kent (Debbie) Clark, Brian (Kim) Clark; daughter, Lynn (Tracy) Cleland; son-in-law Kevin Liming as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with one more on the way.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Loll; brother Loyd Loll; and daughter Diane (Clark) Liming (Jamestown).



Phyllis trained and worked as a keypunch operator for Armstrong Rubber Corporation in Des Moines, Iowa and later worked at the Miami Deposit Bank in Cedarville, Ohio. In between jobs, Phyllis helped raise her four children and became their biggest supporters throughout their numerous activities.



Phyllis had a passion for cooking and collecting cookbooks from all over the world. She also loved cross stitching as demonstrated by the many masterpieces she produced around her house and for her grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with each grandchild celebrating birthdays, giving swim lessons, reading books, or teaching them to bake chocolate chip cookies. Phyllis loved dancing and traveling with her husband, Jack, as well as playing cards with friends.



Phyllis attended Cedarville Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed learning about her Savior Jesus Christ.



A service to Celebrate Phyllis's life will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 26th at Cedarville Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ann Norton officiating. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 10 AM Saturday until the time of service at the church. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service at the church. The burial will be held 10 AM Monday, October 28th at the Massie Creek Cemetery in Cedarville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cedarville Presbyterian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made online to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



