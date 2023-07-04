Clark, MaryAnn
MaryAnn Clark
Age 80, of West Milton, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Walter Onuszczak & Mary (White) Johnson. MaryAnn will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Dennis Clark; her daughters and their spouses Julie Williams & Kevin Ingersoll of Xenia, Jenny & Beckie Baker of Troy; grandchildren Aiden, Zach, Taylor, and Dani; great grandson Vinny. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH
45383
https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral