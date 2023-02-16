CLARK, Helen D.



Age 95, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Randall Residence, Tipp City. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee. Helen is survived by 3 children, Jenny Hartman (Dave), Judy Anderson of NC, and Alan Clark (Christina) of Vandalia; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Interment to follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 am until time of service. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice in Helen's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com to read Helen's full life legacy as well as to share an online tribute with the family.

