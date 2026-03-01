Clark Douglas II

46, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on February 26, 2026, at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield. Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Chapel of Peace.

