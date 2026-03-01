Clark Douglas II

Douglas, Clark II
46, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on February 26, 2026, at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield. Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Chapel of Peace.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH
45506