Clark, Donna Mayer



age 92 of Centerville, Ohio passed away September 18, 2023. Donna was born May 5, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to Carl C. and Mildred (nee Shady) Mayer. Donna was a true force; creative, willful, mincing no words, quick to laugh, and loyal to those she loved. She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton. At the University of Michigan, she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated in 1953 with a major in Fine Arts and a minor in Art Education. She never planned on becoming a teacher but a degree she could "actually use to get a job" was required by her father. She often commented that was the best parenting advice she ever received. Donna and Robert L. "Bob" Clark married in 1952, the summer before their senior year. After college, they returned to Ohio to start a family and had three children. Although they were Ohio residents, she and Bob were die-hard Michigan fans and never missed a chance to let that be known. Go Blue!!! In 1966, Donna began a 36 year career teaching art for the Centerville City Schools. She taught at Hithergreen Middle School from its opening in 1966 until its closing in 1982, and then at Cline Elementary School until her retirement in 2002. She was a talented artist, but an even better teacher. She inspired her students and made going to art class an exciting and joyful experience. After her retirement, Donna became a member of the Centerville-Washington Township Historical Society (now known as Centerville-Washington History). She was known to dress up as an old-time schoolmarm and explain to touring students what it was like to attend school in Centerville during the 1800s. She illustrated two books for them, Down the Lane, describing life in Centerville in the year 1900 and The Old Tree, about the city's origins. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald Mayer, and her husband of 48 years, Bob. She is survived by her children Kimitha "Kim" (Marshall) Patrick of Dayton, Ohio, Christopher "Kit" (Margo) Clark of Boise, Idaho, and Jonathan "Tad" (Mary Ellen) Clark of Tucson, Arizona, sister in law Catherine Clark of Dayton, grandchildren Tyler Clark, Andrea (Brett) Esplin, Christine (Robert) Burggraf, Meredith (Zachary) Tays, Caroline Patrick, Brian (Cassandra) Clark, and Kathleen Clark, and great-grandchildren Cooper and Lincoln Esplin, Calvin Tays, and Robert "Robbie" Burggraf. Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM, October 7, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio, followed by a Memorial Service at 1PM. A private interment will be held at David's Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bella Care Hospice (www.celebratelife-foundation.net) or to Centerville-Washington History (https://www.centervillewashingtonhistory.org/support). Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



