Clark, Donald S.



Donald was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Thelma (nee Buhi) and Alfred Dean Clark on July 16, 1930. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Joan Eileen Jones, on August 1, 1954 in Kumler Chapel.



He was a hardworking farmer who spent many years tending the land. Don also spent time hauling steel to the steelyards and also enjoyed 15 years of working at Walmart as a greeter. Don loved to travel and took Joan all over the country visiting over 35 states. He was an avid Indycar racing fan and attended a total of 71 races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting in 1946. He and Joan were faithful members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. But mostly he was known for his deep and abiding love for his family.



Don is the beloved husband of the late Joan E. Clark; devoted father of Duane (Dawn) Clark and Deanna (Todd) Harp; loving grandfather of Haley (Michael) Arlinghaus, Dana (John) Greene and Katie (Adam) Bland; cherished great-grandfather of Maximus Arlinghaus, Tucker Greene, Ruby Greene, Lucinda Arlinghaus, Phoebe Bland and Penelope Bland; dear brother of Susan Srivastava and the late William D. (the late Gaile) Clark; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Don will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Monday, February 12, 2024, 5:30 to 7:30 with funeral service at the church on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Darrtown Cemetery. Donations in Don's memory may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd. Darrtown, OH 45056. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



