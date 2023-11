Clark (Stone), Angela Maria "Angie"



Angela Marie Stone Clark passed away on October 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with illness. She was a beloved resident of Hyde Park, Chicago, and leaves behind her husband, Michael Sr., son Michael Jr. (LaDonna), brother Edwin Stone, Jr. (Lillian) and score of cherished family and friends. A memorial service will be held April 6, 2024 at New Life Covenant Church, in Chicago, Illinois.



