CLAIR, Robert



Robert Clair, age 67 of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on August 22, 1954, in Hamilton, the son of the late Robert and Peggy (nee Wilson) Clair. Bob worked as truck driver for many years. He is survived by his wife Vacilla Clair; his



son Bobby (Sarah) Clair III; three stepchildren Traci (the late Bill) Allen, Alicia (fiancé



Ronald) Steelman, and April (the late Michael) Garrett-Kraus; grandchildren Jacqueline Croucher, Randall Garrett, Brandon Duncan, Jacob Allen, Tara Bryant; six siblings Pam (Kenneth) McKenzie, Tina (Randy) Buck, Steve Clair, Lisa (Tom) Kondrat, Danny (Tammy) Clair, and Timmy (Lena) Clair and many



nieces, nephews, and dear family. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother Edith Clair; two siblings Patty Witte and Sherry Clair; one granddaughter Tessa Griffin. Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Mark



Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at



