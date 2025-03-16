Claar, Randall T. "Randy"



Randall T. Claar "Randy", 79, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, March 10th, 2025, at Hearth & Home at El Camino. He was born September 23, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Homer and Ava (Taylor) Claar. Randy retired from Navistar after 38 ½ years. He loved to travel and took many bus trips. He enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden and going to the casinos. He and Sue loved having friends over to the "Party Barn" and playing cards. He was involved with the senior citizens center and Elks Lodge. Randy was a generous person and went out of his way to let people know he appreciated them. He will be greatly missed. Randy is survived by his wife of 15 years, Susan O'Neal; a son, Scott Claar; stepdaughters: Angela McGowan (David) and Nicole Garcia (Augusto); a brother, Dick Claar (Connie); sister-in-law, Julie Claar; grandchildren: Sabrina, Ivy & Hunter McGowan, Alex & Ian Rothery, Glenn & Kara Reese and Thomas Bennett and many great grandchildren and friends. Randy is preceded in death by his daughter, Crissy Bennett and a brother, Glenn Claar. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 17th, 2025, from 2:00- 3:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





