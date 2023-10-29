Cichanowicz, Edmund M.



Edmund M. Cichanowicz, age 89 passed away Oct. 24, 2023 He was born in Dayton to Anna and Kazimier Cichanowicz.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Patricia (Heid) Cichanowicz, sons Michael (Babette) and Stephen (Ann), daughters Lynne and Beth (Dan) Harrison, seven grandchildren Nicholas (Tabitha), Bennett (Jenn), Crystal (Doug), Timothy (Julie), Tiffany (Robert), Maria (Tony) and Joseph, and two great grand-daughters Ava and Adalyn. Also survived by brother Chuck, sister-In-law Christine (Stanley), nephews Phil and Mark, nieces Debbie and Becky.



Ed was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Henry (Margaret), Joseph (Thelma), Stanley (Christine), Edith (Thomas) Lokai, Theresa (Bernard) Piekutowski, nephew Eddie and niece Kathy.



Ed graduated from St. Adalbert Elementary school, Kiser High School and the University of Dayton. He taught math and science at Belmont High School for 30 years and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School for 9 years. He also was a substitute teacher after his retirement.



As an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Church for 62 years, he participated in Parish Council and was involved in St. Anthony's Boy Scouts of America Troop 235. Ed enjoyed family activities, bowling and filming UD football games for the university.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday Oct. 30, 2023 preceded by a viewing at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 830 Bowen St. Dayton OH 45410



Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church or the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 East Columbia Ave. Cincinnati, OH. 45215.



