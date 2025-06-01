Church, Frank V. "Byrd"



Church, Frank V. "Byrd", 81, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Frank was born May 28, 1943 in Roderfield, West Virginia, the son of Carl and Georgia (Trent) Church, Sr. He attended Welch High School in Welch, West Virginia and Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia before enlisting in the Army. While serving, he earned his GED and later joined the Air Force Reserves in Charleston, South Carolina, where he served until his retirement. He also retired from the Charleston Navy Shipyard. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason. He was passionate about car racing and took great pride in maintaining his two antique vehicles, a 1974 Nova and a 1970 truck, which he kept in pristine condition. He also had two beloved pets, a boxer named Peewee, and a dachshund named Heidi. Survivors include his sister, Pat Samborsky; two aunts, Jean (Tex) Harrold and Jane (Tommy) Richardson; son-in-law, Kevin Hefner; three grandchildren, Tricia, Kristen and Kyle; great grandchildren, Chase, Ellie, Kameron, Leo and Brenna; one great-great grandchild, Evelyn; nieces and nephews, Carl (Lorie) Church, III, J.R. (Amanda) Mitchell, Samantha Kinser and Stephanie Truett; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins; and four half siblings, J.C. Church, Brad Church, Randy Church and Angie Kraft. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Hefner; brother, Carl Church, Jr.; and great nephew, Noah Kinser. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Additional services and burial will be held in Bluefield, Virginia.



