Christopher Spears

Spears, Christopher Todd



Chris was born to Gary and Peggy (Swartzwelder) Spears. He was a member of Gateway Baptist where he had been a head usher and a third generation Master carpenter. He lived his faith daily and shared it with the many people whose lives he touched. His infectious laugh and warm spirit made him a joy to be around.



He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy and nephew Jared.



He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Bari Melinda Spears, daughter Christina (Jason) Thompson, Sons Jason Spears and Anthony Spears, Brothers Kenny (Dianne) Spears and Keith (Jaclyn) Spears, four grandchildren, one great grandchild,



A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 21, 2026 at their home in Englewood.



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