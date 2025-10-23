Christopher Schrimper

Schrimper, Christopher Michael



Christopher Michael "Chris" Schrimper, age 51, of Eaton, OH passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at the Banner Health Page Hospital in Page, AZ. He was born May 15, 1974 in Hamilton, OH to Marilyn (Selke) Schrimper and the late David Schrimper. Chris was a 1992 graduate of Talawanda High School; he worked at Procter & Gamble Ivorydale for 32 years; and he coached for many years with the Eaton Girls Softball Association. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Walter and Alma Schrimper; maternal grandparents Art and Arlene Selke; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Anita (Kolb) Dickhaus. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Schrimper; sons Matthew and Luke Schrimper; daughter Julie Schrimper; mother Marilyn Schrimper; brother Mark (Regina) Schrimper; niece Emma Schrimper and nephew Elijah Kalkhoff; brothers-in-law Steve Dickhaus and David Dickhaus; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 226 W. Main St. Eaton, OH 45320. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial Contributions may be made to "The Benefit of Julie Schrimper Memorial College Fund", Somerville Bank, 601 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com



