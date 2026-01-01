Christopher Sandlin

Sandlin, Christopher "Tucker"



Christopher Tucker Sandlin, sweet Tucker, age 5, of Enon, passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, following an automobile accident. Tucker was born on October 11, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the precious son of Christopher Timothy and Ashley Nicole (Geiger) Sandlin. Family and friends will be welcomed on Monday, January 5, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. A service celebrating Tucker's life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kyle McClain officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Though Tucker's life was short, it was filled with love, laughter, and light. He will always be remembered as a sweet little boy who brought joy wherever he went and will forever be held in the hearts of those who loved him. To view the memorial video or leave online condolences, visit www.littletonandrue.com





