IN MEMORIAM



IN LOVING MEMORY



Rusty B. Christopher



28 Dec 1957 - 1 May 2016



Rus, it has been seven years since you, mom's youngest son, joined her in heaven. Since your passing, dad and two of our brothers have joined you in heaven, leaving me, the eldest child and last family member, still on earth.



Love Sherry, Your Sister-in-Law



Love Rick, Your Brother