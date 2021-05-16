Christopher, Richard S.

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689308-01_0_0000689308-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689308-01_0_0000689308-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><table border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="0"><tr><td><br/><p align="center"><br/><br/><br/><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">Richard S. Christopher<br/><br/>5/16/1923 - 7/20/2018<br/><br/><br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Colonel, Happy 98th Birthday!<br/><br/><br/><br/>Richard S. Christopher, Jr.<br/><br/>The last of your four sons,<br/><br/>the one you disowned.</font></p><br/></td></tr></table><br/>