Gianopulos, Christopher



GIANOPULOS, Christopher, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 24, 2026.



A graduate of Meadowdale High School, Chris also attended Bowling Green State University. Whatever Chris embraced, he put his heart and soul into it. Whether it was football, basketball, baseball, or his lifelong passion for music, his desire to share what he loved left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. We would be remiss not to mention Chris's favorite band, The Beatles, whose music and lyrics were a source of endless inspiration. Chris will continue to teach us that wherever life takes us, always follow the sun.







He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jodie Gianopulos. Chris is survived by his sister, Valerie Mogul of New York City; brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Eleni Gianopulos of New York City; his cherished nieces and nephews, Madeleine, Hayley, and Jack Mogul, and William and Sophia Gianopulos; and many other extended family members and dear friends.







The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 17th from 1-2 PM at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North. The funeral service will begin at 2 PM at the church with Father Anthony Cook officiating, followed by a private family burial at Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com