Christopher Cornett

Cornett, Christopher Allen



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Allen Cornett on December 26, 2025, at the age of 33. Christopher was born on February 24, 1992, at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. From the moment he entered the world, he brought love, joy, and light to all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Cornett; his grandparents, Delbert and Mary Jett, Herbert Cornett, and Mary (Bob) Tyndall.



Christopher is survived by his devoted mother, Ruth Cornett; his brother, Matthew (Daisy) Cornett; his cherished niece and nephew, Salem and Ash; his aunts Deborah Jett, Priscilla (Steve) Bennett, Rachel (Danny) West, Darlene (Jerry) Smith, Rebekah (Jim) Fitzgerald, Diane (Mike) Hyer, and Mindy Robinson; his uncles Ben Jett and Tim (Missy) Jett; and many loving cousins.



Born with Cerebral Palsy, Christopher faced many physical and medical challenges throughout his life. Through every obstacle, he displayed remarkable strength, perseverance, and an unwavering fighting spirit. He never gave up.



Christopher shared an extraordinary bond with his mother, Ruth, who ensured he experienced life to the fullest despite his physical limitations. He adored her deeply. He also shared a special bond with his younger brother, Matthew, who lovingly stepped into the caregiver role without hesitation. Christopher treasured being included with Matthew and his friends, who loved him dearly. Matthew comforted Christopher with love and devotion through his final moments.



Christopher was especially close to his Aunt Deborah, who cared for him for many years. His face would light up whenever he saw her. His affection for his cousin Mary was unmistakable-he often signed her name and greeted her with his biggest smiles and squeals. Christopher found great joy in watching his niece, Salem, and nephew, Ash, play, laughing at their mischief with a contagious laugh. He loved spending time with his cousins Noah, Ella, and Emerson, and would smile with excitement the moment he saw them.



Christopher's smile could brighten any room. He took joy in life's simple pleasures: spending time with family, dining at his favorite restaurants-Cracker Barrel, McDonald's, and Wendy's-going to the movies, watching Barney, and listening to the Gaithers Homecoming videos and raising his hand in praise. He loved spotting an American flag from afar, instantly placing his hand over his heart.



Though he never spoke a word, Christopher touched countless lives. He taught those around him the true meaning of unconditional love and showed that even in a life filled with challenges, joy can still be found. His life was a powerful testament to perseverance, love, joy, and the belief that life is always worth fighting for. Visitation for Christopher will be on Wednesday December 31, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com