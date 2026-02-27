Christopher Cadogan

Cadogan, Christopher "Chris"



Christopher "Chris" Cadogan, 62, of Springfield, passed away on February 21, 2026. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 19, 1963, to Thomas and Mary (Muldoon) Cadogan. Chris proudly dedicated his life to service - to his country, his community, and the principles he deeply believed in. A graduate of Northmont High School in Dayton, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dayton, where he studied Political Science. He answered the call to serve his country by joining the United States Army, where he was commissioned as an officer. Stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, he served with the Third Armored Division. Chris rose to the rank of Captain before completing his active-duty service. Following his honorable military service, Chris continued his distinguished career in federal law enforcement. He joined the United States Border Patrol and was stationed in Southern California, where he became proficient in Spanish and spent several years protecting the nation's borders. Chris later brought his experience and dedication to the Drug Enforcement Administration, serving as a DEA Special Agent on multiple task forces in Las Vegas, Nevada; the Bahamas; and Columbus, Ohio. Over the course of more than 34 years of combined service in the United States Army and federal law enforcement. Even in retirement, he remained committed to public safety, working as a court security officer and continuing to protect and support others. His life was defined by discipline, loyalty, and an unwavering sense of duty. Chris will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his lifelong commitment to serving and protecting others. Chris is survived by his beloved wife, Angelique (Vivier) Cadogan; his children, Nick (Jessica) Vivier, Simon (Kasey Bilodeau) Howard, Isabelle Cadogan, and Ireland Cadogan; his siblings, John (Marie) Cadogan and Maureen (John) Hands; and his cherished nieces and nephews, Maggie, Jack, Katie, Dylan, Ava, and Gwen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary. A memorial service will be held on March 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com/





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com