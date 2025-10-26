Christine Zimmer

Zimmer, Christine F.



Christine Frances Zimmer (Wolfe), 73, passed away peacefully in the evening hours of October 14, 2025, she was surrounded by her four children. Christine's decline was the result of a condition known as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy or PSP. Christine was born on October 8, 1952 in South Bend, IN to James and Julie Wolfe. Christine met her husband, Timothy Zimmer, in 1968 and they were married in 1974. They were blessed with four children. Christine was a loving and devoted wife and mother and she was adored by her husband and children. Christine will be dearly missed, but her family will find peace knowing she has been reunited with the love of her life, Tim. Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy, with whom she was married to for 38 years; her stepfather, Daniel Jones; her father, Forrest "James" Wolfe and step-mother Mary-Lou Wolfe. Christine is survived by her mother, Julie Jones; her four children; Heather (Tucker) Bethem, Jason Zimmer, Melissa (Joe) Bianco, Lindsay (Jason) Woodard; her eleven grandchildren; Kalynn, Alexa, Joey, Braeden, Ava, Ella, Tatum, Emma, Alex, Tyler and Jake; and her sister, Linda Lizzi. A funeral mass, for Christine, will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 10:30 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, OH 45459.



