Christian, Virgil Eugene



Virgil Eugene Christian, age 92 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024. He was born March 22, 1931 in Rittman, Ohio the son of the late Hubert and Ella Christian. Virgil served his country in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. He graduated from Otterbein College where he earned his bachelors degree and was a member of the Zeta Phi Fraternity. Virgil worked for General Motors for over 30 years as an engineer. He was a member of Restoration Church. Virgil was committed to helping young people and was a Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts of America, troop 616, and a Coach and League Director of Little League Baseball. In later years he enjoyed playing with his Senior Softball team. Virgil was happiest spending time with his family and will be missed. Virgil is survived by his wife Gerry L. Christian; Son, David (DeAnna) Christian; Daughter, Barbara (Chris) Smith, and Daughter-in-Law Julie Christian; Sisters, Erma (late Donnie) Irvin, Alice (late Garry) Murray, and Betty (late Don) McNutt; Brothers, Bill (late Barbara) Christian, and Melvin (Sue) Christian; Sister-in-Law Judy Christian; Grandchildren, Mike (Abby), Adam (Hanna), Raine, Jennifer, Claire (Steve), Nicole, and Ashley; 6 Great-Grandchildren; and by numerous Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Son, Jeffrey Christian; and Brother, Howard Christian. Donations may be made to the ALS Association or to Restoration Church. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Newcomer Funeral Home Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Centerville, OH 45459). Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 10:00 am at Restoration Church (63 E. Franklin Street, Centerville, Ohio 45459). Interment at Centerville Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com