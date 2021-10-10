CHRISTIAN, Monique Renae'



Age 51, Remarkable single mom, loving and caring nurturer, dedicated Jehovah Witness, and accomplished frontline medical worker ended her Earthly journey on Wed. Sept 29th. She transitioned peacefully after a horrendous 5 week battle with Covid and pneumonia. Although a native and lifelong resident of Dayton,



Monique's genealogical origin traces her Johnson, Hawes, and Melson roots to the South (AL and GA). Undoubtedly she was proud of her life in the buckeye state. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1988 and subsequently attended



Sinclair College in pursuit of a nursing career. Monique passionately loved her work in the medical field (especially with elders) and acquired a wealth of experience doing so. Monique adored her son, her auntie, her brother (Brandon), her VA work family, and her friends at The Hall more than anything. She never met a stranger and was sincerely kind to everyone. Monique is now at peace joining her mother,



Teresa Shackleford, father, Sam Melson, grandfather,



Theodore Christian, grandmothers, Mary Christian and Velma Wilson, special uncle, John B. Evans. She leaves a huge hole in the heart of her son, Theodore Christian, supportive aunt,



Rosalyn Christian, aunt, Barbara Smith, brother, Brandon Melson, sister, Shanta Cummings, uncle, Hollis Melson, cousins, Michael Thompson and Shelley Brown, close friends, Rosita, Lisa, Lebaron, and The Motley family. Monique ran a great race! She lived a life of transformed grace. Most that knew her from her previous lifestyle marveled or bore witness to the transformative power of Jehovah in her life. There is consolation in knowing that Monique is resting in the



embrace of her Heavenly Father. Much love until we meet again, The Family. A purple/lavender balloon launch will be held at Napoleons Reloaded, on Sun. Oct. 24th from 2-5. Mask



required. Acknowledgement: W.E. Lusain Funeral Home.

