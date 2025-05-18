Christian, Joan Justine



Age 91, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025. She was born in Newton, IL on September 10, 1933 and was the daughter of Naomi Fear and Oris Fields. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Otha Johnson, in Clark County, Ohio. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1952. She married Kenneth Christian in 1958 in Springfield, OH. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was a resident of Hamilton since 1966. Joan worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and groups. She retired in 2002 from the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. She was very active in Zion Lutheran Church and later in Augsburg Lutheran Church. She was a member of many area quilting groups. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, David, and sister, Marilynn Parchen. She leaves behind her son, Mark (Carol), grandchildren, Jeff (Katie) Christian, Anne (Brent) Fening, and Scott Christian as well as two great-grandsons, Mark Christian and Wyatt Fening. Other survivors are sisters Rebecca (Denny) Jarvi of Beavercreek, and Naomi Kay (Michael) Clifford of NYC, and brother-in-law, William Parchen (Teresa) of Aiken, SC, as we as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home with Vicar Patti Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 11676 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45231 or The MS Society, 4665 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45241, or Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front St, Hamilton, OH, 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



