Chris Pavlakos

Pavlakos, Chris



Chris Michael Pavlakos passed away on January 11, 2026 in Xenia, Ohio at the age of 79. Chris was born in Dayton, Ohio to Mary Alikas and Michael Pavlakos and lived his life in Dayton. He attended Wright State University followed by the University of Cincinnati where he obtained his PhD in Audiology. He went on to establish an audiology practice where he served patients and local companies for the past 45+ years. He loved his profession, his family, and sports – a fanatic of Ohio State, the Bengals, and all of March Madness. He is survived by his daughters, Krista, Kim, and Allison; his ex-wife and friend, Jean; and his brother, Connie. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 2:00pm at Marion's Pizza, 711 Shroyer Road in Dayton.



