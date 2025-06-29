Choate, Robert W. "Bob"



Robert W. Choate, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2024, after a five-year battle with lung cancer. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 3 p.m. at the Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S., Motley, MN on Monday, July 7. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church and following the service over light refreshments.



Robert W. Choate, Jr. was born to Robert W., Sr. and Carol M. Choate on April 17, 1947, in Dayton OH. He graduated from Fairmont West High School Kettering, OH in 1965 and from Purdue University in June of 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. Bob was united in marriage to Jomyla Hasty in January of 1969, and they have two children.



He had a long business career beginning with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance, then with NCR for over 25 years and finally retiring from AT&T. During his work with AT&T, he had the opportunity for international travel which took him to an 18 month stay in Australia. He enjoyed putting together videos of his travels and sharing the adventures with others. In 1997, Bob and Jomyla moved to the family property and built their home on the east end of Lake Alexander. Bob also had a home-based business for five years producing aerial views of the many lakes in Minnesota.



Bob very much enjoyed photography, model railroading, computer games, and reading history, especially WWII, and Science Fiction. He was a member of the Motley UMC and served on various committees of the church. For several years he assisted in the sound room and made videos of the numerous church activities to share with the congregation.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother-in-law. He is survived by wife Jomyla, daughter Wendy and wife Jennifer, son Matt and wife Nicole, grandchildren J.T., Madi, Kat, Garrett, and Raegan, sister SanDee, sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Motley United Methodist Church (PO Box 119, Motley, MN 56466) or the American Cancer Society



