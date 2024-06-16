Chipman, Joann Marie



Joann Marie Chipman, age 89 of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 3, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 16, 1934 in Martins Ferry, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Maud Neavin. Joann will be remembered for her enthusiasm for going to the casino, playing bridge, and her love of watching sports on TV. Joann is survived by her children, Donna (James) Bruce, Mark (Carol) Chipman, Kenneth (Melissa) Chipman; five grandchildren, Christopher (Erika) Tallet, Emily (Jason) Tallet-Evans, Taylor, Braden, and Haley Chipman; 4 great grandchildren, Evan Sluss, Arianna Evans, Eliza Tallet, and Nolan Evans; loving companion, Charlie "Burr" Davis; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Chipman; six siblings; and granddaughter, Kinsey Chipman. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 2 pm to 3 pm at Normandy United Methodist Church (450 W. Alex-Bell Road, Centerville, OH 45459). A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joann's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



