Chiles, Pamela S. "Pam"



Pamela S. Chiles, a devoted and loyal employee of Echo Thermometer for over 40 years, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the age of 65. Born on March 30, 1958, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Dale O. and Carolyn (Smith) Chiles. Pam's unwavering dedication earned her the admiration of her superiors and colleagues alike. Beyond her professional life, Pam found joy in various creative pursuits, including crafting, scrapbooking, and sewing. She possessed a deep admiration for Barry Manilow, his music serving as a constant source of delight. Throughout her life, Pam was connected to her faith, attending both Hillside Church of God and Clifton Ave. Church of God at different times. Pamela is survived by her siblings: David L. Chiles and his wife Lisa, Peggy Chiles, and Matt Chiles. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Whitney, Lila, Rachel, Cody, Caitlin, Salem, Isaiah, and Jothan. In addition to her family, Pam enjoyed the trust and friendship of not only her employer, Deven, but the friendship of all her co-workers at Echo as they were like family to her. Lastly, she cherished her beloved dog, CJ. A memorial gathering to honor Pam's life will take place on Friday, May 19th, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. in The Landing at LITTLETON & RUE. The event will provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together, with a time of open sharing commencing at 4:00 p.m. During this time, some of Pam's favorite foods will be available for sharing, creating a warm and comforting atmosphere. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. To view Pamela's memorial video, leave condolences, and order flowers in her memory, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



