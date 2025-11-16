Chester Ely Sr.

Ely, Sr., Chester L.



Chester L. Ely Sr., age 77, of Trotwood, OH, was born on August 16, 1948. Chester departed this life Friday, October 31, 2025. Graveside service 1 pm Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Thirds St., Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com