Chesher, John Emerson



Age 89, passed peacefully on February 12, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on March 20, 1934 in Logan, Ohio, the son of Charles and Bessie Chesher. On July 7, 1956, he married Judith Posey, and together they raised 5 children and spent an amazing 55 years together until her death in 2011. He completed both his undergraduate and dental degrees at The Ohio State University. He served in the United States Air Force, and then had a long and successful career as an orthodontist in Fairfield, Ohio. During his lifetime, he was involved in a number of community organizations including the Hamilton Rotary Club, and the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton. He was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and also an avid golfer, and downhill skier.



In August of 2017, he married Linda Diesh who was lovingly and faithfully by his side until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his 5 children Amy Pelicano (Jack Heffron), Eric Chesher (Stephanie), Molly Jones, Matthew Chesher, and Sara Hirka (Sean); his 11 grandchildren Kara Pelicano, Katie Pelicano (Andy McKibben), Dylan and Emma Chesher, Jessica and Caitlyn Jones, Aria, Hannah and Aidan Chesher, and Gabe and Megan Hirka; his 2 great-grandchildren Nora Hudson and Owen McKibben; his 3 step-children Charlene Betzler; Adrian Bragg (Sheri), and Sarah Cerar (Chris); and his 5 step-grandchildren Hillary Betzler, AJ and Holly Bragg, and Riley and Parker Cerar.



Fondly known as "Papa", his generosity and sense of humor will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of love and a lifetime of wonderful memories. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. Sixth Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Hamilton Rotary Club, 188 N. Brookwood Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013; or the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton, 958 East Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com