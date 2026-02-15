Cheryl Fleck

Fleck (Kuntz), Cheryl Ann



Cheryl Ann Fleck (Kuntz), 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 5th, 2026. Born in Dayton, OH on December 15th, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Kuntz Sr. and Marjorie K. Kuntz. Cheryl was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in 1971 and went on to earn a nursing degree at Sinclair. A lifelong Registered Nurse who worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and General Motors, as well as Baer as an Industrial Nurse until her retirement in 2013. She embodied the patience and empathy that is needed to serve others in their time of need. Cheryl was very much the people-person and built a vast network of friends and acquaintances over her lifetime. She always enjoyed a great shopping excursion wherever it was or a long phone conversation with friends. She is survived by her brother Charles Kuntz Jr. of Centerville. Her son Ethan (Kristin) Fleck of Simpsonville, SC, and her daughter Meghan Fleck of Franklin, OH. Her beloved granddaughter Ellie as well as multiple cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Fleck, daughter Heather D. Devore (Fleck), parents Charles H. Kuntz Sr. and Marjorie K. Kuntz (Puterbaugh). An 11am memorial mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike Dayton, Oh 45459 on March 27th, 2026 with a 12:30pm luncheon at Marion's Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Rd, Dayton, Oh 45429. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of selfless love for others that will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.



