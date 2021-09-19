CHEEK, Vivian S.



Vivian S. Cheek, age 94 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Vivian was born in Nolansburg,



Kentucky, on August 5, 1927, to the late Oscar and Mae (Parker) Hibbard. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Vivian was a devoted member of the Princeton Pike Church of God for many years. She will be remembered for her abundant love and



devotion to her faith, family, and friends. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Terri Ruth (Larry) Hymer; her son, Murphy (Brenda) Cheek; her daughter-in-law, Linda Cheek; her 9 grandchildren, James, Joey, Jana, Floyd, Michael, Mandy,



Ronnie, Amy, and Tim; her 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, James R. Cheek; her son, James M. Cheek; her siblings, Carl, Ettie, Ilene, Art, Oscar "Pat", and Joe. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM at



Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Rd., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Princeton Pike Church of God. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com