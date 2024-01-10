Chastain, Patricia A.



Patricia A. Chastain, 71 of Medway, Ohio passed away on January 5, 2024. She was born in Clark County on July 18, 1952, to the late Melvin and Johnnie Chastain, and spent the majority of her life in Medway. She graduated from Tecumseh High School and earned a degree in Music Education and Performance from the University of Cincinnati. Pat returned to the community where she grew up and became a music teacher for Tecumseh Local Schools and at Kincaid's Is Music. Pat played for many high school and college theater productions. She enjoyed photography & gardening in her free time. She is survived by her aunt, Margaret Wilmoth, her cousin Gary (Jayne) Chastain, and many special friends. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm with the Service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will take place at Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





