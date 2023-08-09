Chase, Robert Thomas "Tom"



Chase, Robert Thomas "Tom" 80, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 8, 1943, in Springfield to the late Robert and Irene (Grimes) Chase. Tom was a three-star athlete in football, basketball, and baseball for Springfield High School and North High School. His senior year he was a member of the 1961 undefeated football team. He loved to go mushroom hunting, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved to play Pinochle, golf, and had the best moves on the dance floor. Tom retired from Frito Lay after 28 years and later enjoyed being a patient transporter for Forest Glen. He enjoyed his garage talks with neighbor Jimmie and cherished spending time with family. Tom is survived by his wife, Janolyn (Numbers) Chase; son, Stephen (Michele) Chase; daughter, Shella (Gene) Howard; grandchildren, Samantha (Matt) Burns, 1st lieutenant Zachary Chase of the United States Marine Corps, Sean Chase, Max Howard and Mia Howard; Great grandchild, Hattie Burns; brother, Daniel (Tammy) Chase; nieces and nephews, Carrie (Jeff) Hawes, Katie (Jon) Slagle, Jesse (Catrina) Chase, Megan (Ryan) McMillen, William O'Brien, Bridget O'Brien, David Numbers, Nicole (Russell) Burbaugh, Paul (Gwen) Numbers III, Sally (Chuck) Schreiber and their families. He was preceded in death by sister, Tina Chase; brother, Garry Chase and beloved nephew, Dylan Numbers. The family would like to thank all the caring and compassionate staff at Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio's Hospice for their excellent care. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Joel Morgan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged and payable to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice; mailing address: Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, OH 45420.



