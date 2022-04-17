CHARTERS, Elaiine

CHARTERS,



Sister Elaine Mary



Sister Elaine Mary Charters, the former Sister Mary Arlene, sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 65 years. Daughter of the late Arthur Charters and Helen Tehan. Passed away on April 11, 2022, at the age of 89.



Survived by sister-in-law, Maureen Grady. Preceded in death by brothers Edward,



Kevin and Michael.



Sister Elaine was born in Springfield, OH, and lived there until she entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1956. She earned her BA from Our Lady of Cincinnati College and her MA and PHD from the Catholic University of America. She taught Biology and then was Professor of Biology at Edgecliff College and Xavier University. In 2002 she became archivist for the Cincinnati community of the Sisters of Mercy. In 2013 she retired to McAuley Convent. Visitation will be at McAuley Convent on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 10:00 till Mass time. Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph (new) Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to



Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, 45224. Condolences



