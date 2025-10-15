Charlotte Deselem

Deselem, Charlotte "Charlie" Annalisa



Charlotte Annalisa Deselem "Charlie", age 5, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 10, 2025. She was born April 28, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio, the beloved daughter of Sara Ray and Karl Deselem. Charlie danced her way into our lives with wild curls, a bright smile, and eyes that seemed to hold all the wonder of the world. From the moment she could move, she was rarely still, twirling barefoot through the grass, microphone in hand, singing her heart out like her favorite princess, Poppy from Trolls. She was a whirlwind of glitter and sunshine, a tiny tornado of love, laughter, and fearless freedom. Though she spoke fewer words than most, Charlie had a special way of communicating that was entirely her own, a language of laughter, looks, and light that touched everyone she met. Her presence filled every room, her joy was infectious, and her spirit uncontainable. Whether she was playing outside, exploring barefoot, or dressed head to toe in sparkle, Charlie lived each moment with wonder and wild delight. Charlie was a student at Northeastern Schools, where she attended kindergarten and had previously spent two joyful years in preschool. She was recently set to receive the SOAR Award in honor of the amazing progress she had made, a testament not only to her determination but also to the dedication of the incredible teachers and staff at Northeastern. A special thanks goes to Miss Chelsea, her speech and occupational therapist at Mercy, who poured love and care into helping Charlie shine. In just five short years, Charlie visited 21 different states, a traveler, an explorer, a fearless soul always ready for the next adventure. Her suitcase may have been small, but it was always packed with glitter, dresses, and dreams. Charlie brought magic with her everywhere she went. She made us smile, made us dance, and reminded us that life is best lived wild and barefoot, with music playing and glitter in our hair. She is survived by her loving family and all who were fortunate enough to know her and be changed by her light. Charlie's legacy is not one of length but of impact, a life lived fully, freely, and with unfailing sparkle.



Charlie is survived by her parents, a sister, Aras Ray Lester; grandparents, Lisa McEnaney, Gary Ray, Terri McClintock (Tim), and Pauline Rapp; her aunts and uncles, John K. Deselem (Natalie), Destiny Ray, Tom Tinker III (Maggie), and Tim McEnaney III, with whom she shared a special bond; and many extended family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents John Deselem, Tim McEnaney Jr., and Pauline Knott. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds, Arts & Crafts Building. A funeral celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the fairgrounds. In honor of Charlie, all who attend her visitation are invited to wear something bright, shiny, or sparkly, just as she would have loved. Let us celebrate her light not only with tears but with color, music, and joy, just as she brought into our lives every day. Rest free and wild, sweet Charlie. You will forever be our sunshine, our song, our sparkle.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com