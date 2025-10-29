Charles Walsh II

Walsh II, Charles E.



Charles E. "Chuck" Walsh II, 80, of Madison Township, died on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Arlington Pointe. He was born in Middletown on May 22, 1945 to parents, Charles E. & Betty (Ireton) Walsh. Chuck retired from KOI Auto Parts. He loved working in the yard and always had a home improvement project in progress. His favorite time of year was Christmas and he would joyfully decorate every part of the inside and outside of the house with trees, lights, and Santa Claus figures. Chuck is survived by his wife, Marlene (Schiering) Walsh; sons, James (Dawn) Walsh, Todd (Kym) Walsh & Brian Walsh; daughter, Nicolle (Jeff) Martin; step-daughter, Tara (Jason) Barker; sister, Carol (Gary) Mizer; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren & nephews. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his step-son, Jeff Chaffins, Jr. Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 2601 Mission Point Blvd, Suite 310, Beavercreek, Ohio 45431 - OR - the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



