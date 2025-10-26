Charles Simpson

Simpson, Charles J.



Charles Joseph Simpson, 93, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 19, 1932, in Dayton to Frederick Richard Simpson and Marguerite Young, Charles lived a life defined by devotion to family, service to country, and a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and justice. A 1950 graduate of Lanier High School in West Alexandria, Charles attended the University of Dayton from 1950 to 1952, where he began his studies in the Pre-Law program while also working for the Delco Products Division of General Motors Corporation in Dayton, Ohio. He entered the United States Army in 1952, serving his country with honor from August 21, 1952, to August 7, 1954, as a proud member of the 8th Cavalry Regiment. During his service, he earned both the National Defense Service Medal (Korean War) and the Good Conduct Medal in recognition of his dedication and exemplary performance. After separating from the Army, Charles returned to the University of Dayton, completing his studies and earning his Pre-Law degree before continuing on to law school. He later graduated from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law with a Juris Doctor in June 1959. Charles practiced law with integrity and dedication for over six decades-from 1960 until 2025-earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike. His unwavering commitment to justice and service left a lasting mark on his community. On August 18, 1962, Charles married Victoria (Spaw) Simpson at Assumption Church in Dayton. Together they built a beautiful family filled with laughter, love, and faith. A devoted man of faith, Charles was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Carlisle, Ohio. He was also active in veterans' organizations, including American Legion Post 286 in New Carlisle and Amvets Post 99 in Vandalia, where he valued the fellowship of those who served. Charles was preceded in death by Victoria; his parents Frederick and Marguerite Simpson; his sisters Mildred Cline and Charlotte Simpson; and his brothers Marvin, Ronald, Richard, and Anthony. He is survived by his brother Gerald Simpson and sister Rita Diane Hogan; his children Roxanne (Bill) Marine, Annette Farr, Frederick (Jackie) Simpson, and Joseph (Amanda) Simpson; and grandchildren Joseph, Emma, Conner, Blake, and Matthew-each of whom brought him immeasurable joy and pride. Charles will be remembered for his quiet strength, sharp wit, and steadfast devotion to his family. His legacy lives on in the values he instilled and the love he shared so freely. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, Monday, October 27, 2025 from 5pm to 7pm. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, the next morning at 10:30am. Interment will take place immediately following the Mass. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





